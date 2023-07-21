Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.97

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.97 and last traded at $129.71, with a volume of 97029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.94.

Hitachi Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.25. Hitachi had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $20.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.