Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Holcim Price Performance

HCMLY opened at $13.71 on Friday. Holcim has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Holcim Cuts Dividend

About Holcim

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, and contracting and services.

