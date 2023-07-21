Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $45.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, CEO James R. Barlow bought 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,472.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,043.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.67% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

