Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Honda Motor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Honda Motor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 35,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,729. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $33.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

