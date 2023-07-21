Hop Protocol Price Tops $0.0656 on Top Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $141,245.75 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

