Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 333,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $10.25 to $11.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $13.96.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

