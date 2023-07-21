Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) PT Lowered to $28.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $24.83 on Monday. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,644.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,684,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after buying an additional 2,225,559 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,544,000.

About Hostess Brands

(Get Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.