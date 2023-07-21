HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Stock Down 6.8 %

HUBC opened at $0.38 on Friday. HUB Cyber Security has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the first quarter worth about $34,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. It provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

