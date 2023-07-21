Hub Group (HUBG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Hub Group to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Hub Group has set its FY23 guidance at $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hub Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $67.77 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

