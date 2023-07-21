Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSON. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSON traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,372. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.