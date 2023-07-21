Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Update

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,340,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 17,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HPP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. 2,697,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,154. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $784.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $252.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

