Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.

Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

HBAN stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,213,000 after buying an additional 14,823,508 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after buying an additional 5,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 2,852,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,953,000 after buying an additional 2,288,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

