Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Down 13.7% in June

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,380,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 40,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,555,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,337,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 365,500 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,458,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

