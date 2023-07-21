Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at CIBC

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HRNNF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hydro One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF remained flat at $28.57 during midday trading on Friday. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,886. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

