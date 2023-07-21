IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Update

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

IAC Trading Down 2.3 %

IAC stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.84. 832,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,702. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. IAC has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $79.71.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IAC by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IAC by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in IAC by 161.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAC by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

