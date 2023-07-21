Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 605 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,864 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 29.4% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 213.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,567 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 195.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.14.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing stock opened at $213.55 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

