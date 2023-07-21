Ieq Capital LLC Buys 168 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.41.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $177.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.81 and a 200-day moving average of $164.59. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

