Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,277 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,628 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $263.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.51. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $265.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

