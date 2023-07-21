Ieq Capital LLC Buys 434,569 Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,569 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 3.21% of Aqua Metals worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.26. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Smith purchased 90,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 309,050 shares in the company, valued at $339,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.

