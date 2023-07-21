Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9 %

APD stock opened at $301.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.05.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

