Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $161.29 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $165.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.97.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.