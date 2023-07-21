Ieq Capital LLC Sells 299 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $723.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $739.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $757.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $563.82 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700 shares of company stock worth $506,753 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.25.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

