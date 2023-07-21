Ieq Capital LLC Sells 740 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,293 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 154.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $312,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $202,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.2% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

ADSK stock opened at $210.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.58 and its 200-day moving average is $203.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

