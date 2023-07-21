Ieq Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $80.44 and a one year high of $149.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average is $107.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,841,279.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 94,063 shares of company stock valued at $8,771,007 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

