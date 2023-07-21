Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 3.1% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.92.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.10. 131,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,935. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.27 and a 52-week high of $256.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

