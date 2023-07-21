illumin Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

illumin Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the June 15th total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ILLM. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of illumin from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded illumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of illumin in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

illumin Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILLM opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70. The company has a market cap of $102.82 million, a P/E ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. illumin has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

illumin Company Profile

illumin ( NASDAQ:ILLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. illumin had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that illumin will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

illumin Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns.

