illumin Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

illumin Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the June 15th total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on ILLM. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of illumin from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded illumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of illumin in a research note on Friday, July 14th.
illumin Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ILLM opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70. The company has a market cap of $102.82 million, a P/E ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. illumin has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.08.
illumin Company Profile
illumin Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than illumin
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
Receive News & Ratings for illumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for illumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.