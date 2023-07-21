Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,641,915 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,375,237 shares.The stock last traded at $184.83 and had previously closed at $180.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.68.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.