Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Up 6.9% in June

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 63.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 36.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 98,154 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Immunic by 3.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 290,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the period. 60.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.01. Immunic has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $11.76.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

