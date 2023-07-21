ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Down 19.6% in June

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,730,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 20,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IMGN. Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of IMGN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,608. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,853,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,864,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 638,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

