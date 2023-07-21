Immutable X One Day Volume Tops $19.17 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002528 BTC on major exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $431.10 million and approximately $19.17 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars.

