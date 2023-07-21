Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$78.47.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$65.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.93. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$53.43 and a 1 year high of C$79.83. The stock has a market cap of C$38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Free Report ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.21. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.4309896 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

