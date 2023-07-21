IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 88,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INAB shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

IN8bio Stock Performance

Shares of INAB stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $1.60. 85,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,308. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.15. IN8bio has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IN8bio by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in IN8bio by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 104,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IN8bio by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IN8bio by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 58,833 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IN8bio by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

