indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading Down 4.5%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.30. 699,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,924,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on INDI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.52.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 102.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $233,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,251,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,251,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,000 shares of company stock worth $4,162,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

