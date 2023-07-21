Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01. 7,025 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.