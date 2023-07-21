Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Innovid

In related news, insider David Helmreich bought 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 698,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $866,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilad Shany purchased 32,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $34,946.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,726.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 260,988 shares of company stock valued at $289,657. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovid

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTV. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Innovid by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovid Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. 212,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. Innovid has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.49 million for the quarter. Innovid had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. Analysts expect that Innovid will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innovid

(Get Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Featured Stories

