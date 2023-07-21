Insider Buying: Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Major Shareholder Purchases $19,990.60 in Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In acquired 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $19,990.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 382 shares in the company, valued at $10,008.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $95.02 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,055.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.83.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,466,000 after acquiring an additional 514,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

