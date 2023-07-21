Insider Buying: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Dorey bought 15,000 shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,650 ($13,925.21).

Shares of SMIF stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 73 ($0.95). 279,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,556. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.15 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.06. The company has a market cap of £178.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s payout ratio is -3,529.41%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

