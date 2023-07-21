Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $116,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,606,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $116,320.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Serge Saxonov sold 2,602 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $143,266.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $106,700.00.

10x Genomics Price Performance

10x Genomics stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 1.73. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Barclays started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

