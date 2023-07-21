Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chrysty Esperanza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $220,500.00.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,245,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,991,537. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.45 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. CLSA cut Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

