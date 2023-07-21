Insider Selling: Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $23,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 711,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,881.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Goncagul Icoren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Vault alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $18,975.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $19,050.00.

Energy Vault Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NRGV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. 625,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,385. The firm has a market cap of $429.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.14. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 78.13%. Research analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Energy Vault from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.