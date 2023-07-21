Insider Selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CEO Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.01. 6,294,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,292. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

