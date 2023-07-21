Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, July 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $3,432,900.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $3,447,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $3,168,600.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $3,160,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $3,199,800.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $3,164,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE CRM traded down $6.26 on Thursday, reaching $228.11. 5,297,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,619,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.53. The company has a market cap of $222.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,215,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.