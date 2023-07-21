Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Sells 602 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $58,502.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,781.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SNX opened at $96.62 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.69. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.