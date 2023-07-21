Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells $737,600.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $737,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,384,047 shares in the company, valued at $25,521,826.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $736,800.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $626,000.00.

UiPath Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of PATH opened at $17.37 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. Research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.