Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $380.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.73.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $318.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.94 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.62 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,149 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

