Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $165.71 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.37. 74,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,049. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. Insteel Industries has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $34.46.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $155,878.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insteel Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Insteel Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

