Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Up 6.2%

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.61 and last traded at $33.29. 38,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 97,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $646.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $165.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $155,878.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $525,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.