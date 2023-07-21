Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 953,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $94,638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,975,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $94,638,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,975,818.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 9,204 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $147,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,772,462 shares of company stock worth $268,029,774 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $473,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $512,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 28,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ IAS opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

