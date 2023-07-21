Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 6,390,000 shares. Currently, 20.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.76. 635,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,276. The company has a market cap of $448.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,960,000 after purchasing an additional 217,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,755,000 after acquiring an additional 197,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 341,900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 735,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 166,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 694,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 448,002 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Articles

