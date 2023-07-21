International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 231.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 21.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.